Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib expressed his anticipation for cooperation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to serve the interests of both countries.



Bou Habib congratulated Araghchi in a phone call about his appointment for his new position.



Araghchi thanked Bou Habib for his congratulations and expressed his hope that the cooperation would be successful in achieving the interests of both Lebanon and Iran and the interests of the countries in the region.



Araghchi said he would visit Lebanon and is looking forward to meeting the Lebanese Foreign Minister in Tehran as soon as possible.