Lebanon's FM Bou Habib congratulates counterpart Araghchi on new position in a phone call

Lebanon News
2024-08-23 | 06:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s FM Bou Habib congratulates counterpart Araghchi on new position in a phone call
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib congratulates counterpart Araghchi on new position in a phone call

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib expressed his anticipation for cooperation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to serve the interests of both countries.

Bou Habib congratulated Araghchi in a phone call about his appointment for his new position.

Araghchi thanked Bou Habib for his congratulations and expressed his hope that the cooperation would be successful in achieving the interests of both Lebanon and Iran and the interests of the countries in the region.

Araghchi said he would visit Lebanon and is looking forward to meeting the Lebanese Foreign Minister in Tehran as soon as possible.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Foreign Minister

Iran

Phone Call

Appointment

Abbas Araghchi

Abdallah Bou Habib

LBCI Next
Israeli strike on Ayta Al-Jabal in South Lebanon kills two, including a 7-year-old child: Health Ministry
MEA flights from 25 to 31 August 2024 remain as scheduled, with some modifications
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-03

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-21

Abbas Araqchi approved as Iran's Foreign Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-20

Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-11

Iran's President nominates Abbas Araghchi as FM

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Israeli strike on Ayta Al-Jabal in South Lebanon kills two, including a 7-year-old child: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

MEA flights from 25 to 31 August 2024 remain as scheduled, with some modifications

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-22

Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Israeli strike on Ayta Al-Jabal in South Lebanon kills two, including a 7-year-old child: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Israeli airstrikes target Naqoura, phosphorus bombing in Yaroun causes wildfires in forests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Rocket fired from Lebanon damages building in Zar'it, Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13

Israel denies considering acceptance of international force deployment on Egypt-Gaza border

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Three dead, including two cousins, in Israeli strike on Tayr Harfa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More