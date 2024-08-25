MP Bizri to LBCI: Lebanon and the Middle East are heading towards a political settlement

MP Abdul Rahman Bizri highlighted the global commitment to protecting the "Zionist entity in Israel."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Bizri argued that the "Zionist entity is the only entity that cannot afford to lose, which is why it requires protection from the international community, unlike Arab states that acknowledge both their losses and victories."



Bizri also mentioned that while there is a desire to prevent the war from escalating, there is equally a need to maintain a deterrent capability. He believed there would not be a full-scale war, and any escalation would remain within certain limits.



Furthermore, Bizri noted that the current Lebanese government legitimizes the tripartite equation of the army, resistance, and the people, supporting diplomatic efforts alongside military actions.



He also pointed out that Lebanon and the Middle East are heading towards a significant political settlement, "which will require American readiness—a readiness that will only come after the US presidential elections."