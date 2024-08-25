Egyptian President after meeting US Chief of Staff warns of dangers of opening new front in Lebanon

2024-08-25 | 08:32
Egyptian President after meeting US Chief of Staff warns of dangers of opening new front in Lebanon
Egyptian President after meeting US Chief of Staff warns of dangers of opening new front in Lebanon

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi warned of the dangers of opening a new front in Lebanon after the latest escalation between Hezbollah and Israel.

During his meeting with the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown in Cairo, in a statement, he called on the international community to take a "decisive stance" for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

El-Sisi said that the current regional situation requires a decisive stance from the international community to exert all efforts and intensify pressures to defuse tension and stop the state of escalation, which threatens the security and stability of the entire region.

He warned of the dangers of opening a new front in Lebanon, stressing the need to preserve Lebanon's stability and sovereignty.

He mentioned the need to respond to the joint Egyptian-US-Qatari efforts aimed at reaching an agreement to stop the war in the Gaza Strip immediately and to exchange prisoners and hostages.

