Lebanese FM discusses southern border security with US and Kuwaiti counterparts

The caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib met with US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson on Tuesday to discuss the security situation along Lebanon's southern border and ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory.



The talks also covered the situation in Gaza and the US-led efforts, in coordination with Egypt and Qatar, to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.



Bou Habib also discussed the upcoming extension of the UNIFIL mandate with Ambassador Johnson, reaffirming Lebanon's position that the extension should be for another year without any modifications to the existing mandate, as expected in the upcoming UN Security Council decision.



Minister Bou Habib received Abdullah Al-Shaheen, the head of the Kuwaiti Embassy delegation in Lebanon, at another meeting. They reviewed the situation in southern Lebanon and the broader region, emphasizing ongoing efforts to maintain calm.



Both sides reiterated the strong and deep-rooted ties between Lebanon and Kuwait, stressing the importance of further strengthening and enhancing these relations across various sectors.