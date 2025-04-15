Hamas official says group likely to respond to Israel truce proposal within 48 hours

A senior Hamas official told AFP on Tuesday that the Palestinian Islamist movement will "most likely" respond to an Israeli ceasefire proposal it received through mediators within 48 hours.



"Hamas will most likely send its response to the mediators within the next 48 hours, as the movement is still conducting in-depth consultations... within its leadership framework, as well as with resistance factions, in order to formulate a unified position," the official told AFP.





AFP