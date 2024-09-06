Signs of progress for Lebanon emerge from Riyadh meeting, LBCI sources say

Lebanon News
2024-09-06 | 00:17
High views
Signs of progress for Lebanon emerge from Riyadh meeting, LBCI sources say
Signs of progress for Lebanon emerge from Riyadh meeting, LBCI sources say

A meeting in Riyadh between French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and advisor Nizar Al-Aloula has brought positive developments regarding the Lebanese crisis, according to LBCI sources.

The meeting, including the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Waleed Bukhari, revealed promising prospects for Lebanon, as solutions are available and Lebanese parties show flexibility.

Lebanon News

Riyadh

Meeting

Waleed Bukhari

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Nizar Al-Aloula

Lebanon

