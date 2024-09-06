News
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
33
o
South
29
o
Signs of progress for Lebanon emerge from Riyadh meeting, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
2024-09-06 | 00:17
Signs of progress for Lebanon emerge from Riyadh meeting, LBCI sources say
A meeting in Riyadh between French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and advisor Nizar Al-Aloula has brought positive developments regarding the Lebanese crisis, according to LBCI sources.
The meeting, including the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Waleed Bukhari, revealed promising prospects for Lebanon, as solutions are available and Lebanese parties show flexibility.
Lebanon News
Riyadh
Meeting
Waleed Bukhari
Jean-Yves Le Drian
Nizar Al-Aloula
Lebanon
