Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks

Lebanon News
2024-09-08 | 01:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks

Hezbollah announced it launched multiple rocket attacks on Israeli settlements in retaliation for recent Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon.

In a series of statements, the group said it targeted Kiryat Shmona settlement with a barrage of Falaq rockets. 

Later, it confirmed a second round of rocket fire, using Katyusha rockets against Shamir settlement. A third statement revealed a second, intensified attack on Kiryat Shmona.

Hezbollah said the strikes were in response to “the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and peaceful homes,” specifically citing the Israeli attack on Froun town. 

It added that the airstrikes had resulted in multiple casualties, including martyrs and injured members of the Civil Defense.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Israel

Kiryat Shmona

Shamir

Settlement

Rocket

Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-07

Israeli army claims to have targeted 15 Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-11

Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-04

Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:00

Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:00

Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanese army investigates drone crash in Ain Ebel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:00

Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:57

Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks

LBCI
World News
2024-07-19

CrowdStrike CEO: Recent update issue isolated and resolved, no security incident

LBCI
World News
2024-09-04

Ukraine: Russia launches air attacks on Kyiv and Lviv

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanese army investigates drone crash in Ain Ebel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:00

Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:00

IRGC commander: 12 Israeli ships hit in retaliation for attacks on Iranian vessels

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:57

Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks

LBCI
World News
08:28

Iran still intends to avenge Haniyeh's killing, UK intelligence chief says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More