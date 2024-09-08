Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks

Hezbollah announced it launched multiple rocket attacks on Israeli settlements in retaliation for recent Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon.



In a series of statements, the group said it targeted Kiryat Shmona settlement with a barrage of Falaq rockets.



Later, it confirmed a second round of rocket fire, using Katyusha rockets against Shamir settlement. A third statement revealed a second, intensified attack on Kiryat Shmona.



Hezbollah said the strikes were in response to “the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and peaceful homes,” specifically citing the Israeli attack on Froun town.



It added that the airstrikes had resulted in multiple casualties, including martyrs and injured members of the Civil Defense.