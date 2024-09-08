News
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
Lebanon News
2024-09-08 | 01:57
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
Hezbollah announced it launched multiple rocket attacks on Israeli settlements in retaliation for recent Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon.
In a series of statements, the group said it targeted Kiryat Shmona settlement with a barrage of Falaq rockets.
Later, it confirmed a second round of rocket fire, using Katyusha rockets against Shamir settlement. A third statement revealed a second, intensified attack on Kiryat Shmona.
Hezbollah said the strikes were in response to “the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and peaceful homes,” specifically citing the Israeli attack on Froun town.
It added that the airstrikes had resulted in multiple casualties, including martyrs and injured members of the Civil Defense.
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Israel
Kiryat Shmona
Shamir
Settlement
Rocket
2024-09-07
Israeli army claims to have targeted 15 Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
2024-09-07
Israeli army claims to have targeted 15 Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
2024-08-11
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona
2024-08-11
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona
2024-08-04
Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon
2024-08-04
Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
00:31
Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel
00:31
Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel
12:18
Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front
12:18
Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front
06:21
Lebanese army investigates drone crash in Ain Ebel
06:21
Lebanese army investigates drone crash in Ain Ebel
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
01:57
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
01:57
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
2024-07-19
CrowdStrike CEO: Recent update issue isolated and resolved, no security incident
2024-07-19
CrowdStrike CEO: Recent update issue isolated and resolved, no security incident
2024-09-04
Ukraine: Russia launches air attacks on Kyiv and Lviv
2024-09-04
Ukraine: Russia launches air attacks on Kyiv and Lviv
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
06:21
Lebanese army investigates drone crash in Ain Ebel
06:21
Lebanese army investigates drone crash in Ain Ebel
12:18
Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front
12:18
Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front
00:31
Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel
00:31
Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
06:00
IRGC commander: 12 Israeli ships hit in retaliation for attacks on Iranian vessels
06:00
IRGC commander: 12 Israeli ships hit in retaliation for attacks on Iranian vessels
01:57
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
01:57
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
08:28
Iran still intends to avenge Haniyeh's killing, UK intelligence chief says
08:28
Iran still intends to avenge Haniyeh's killing, UK intelligence chief says
12:30
Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq
12:30
Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq
