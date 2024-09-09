Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error

2024-09-09 | 03:41
Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar&#39;s attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error
Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error

The First Investigative Judge in Beirut, Bilal Halawi, has refused to allow Helena Iskandar, the head of the Cases Authority, to attend a hearing involving Riad Salameh, the former Central Bank Governor.

Judge Halawi cited a procedural error for denying Iskandar's participation despite her status as a plaintiff in the case. 

According to Halawi, the error related to her improper joining of the lawsuit led to her exclusion from the session.

LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case
Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security
LBCI Previous

