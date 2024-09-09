The First Investigative Judge in Beirut, Bilal Halawi, has refused to allow Helena Iskandar, the head of the Cases Authority, to attend a hearing involving Riad Salameh, the former Central Bank Governor.



Judge Halawi cited a procedural error for denying Iskandar's participation despite her status as a plaintiff in the case.



According to Halawi, the error related to her improper joining of the lawsuit led to her exclusion from the session.