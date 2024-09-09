Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks

Lebanon News
2024-09-09 | 07:52
High views
Lebanon&#39;s PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
2min
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stressed the need for the United Nations Security Council to take more effective and decisive measures in addressing Israeli violations and attacks on Lebanese civilians.

He emphasized that the Security Council's response should be 'swift and strong,' aimed at protecting innocent civilians and civil defense personnel who are doing their utmost to alleviate the suffering of civilians.

He strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli targeting of Lebanese civilians, describing it as a clear violation of international law and a threat to the safety and security of the Lebanese people.

Mikati thanked the members of the Security Council for their support in renewing UNIFIL's mandate and for their continued commitment to stability in Lebanon. 

He called on the Security Council to fulfill its responsibility in upholding international law and security by holding accountable those responsible for targeting Lebanese civilians.

He emphasized that Lebanon remains committed to peace, stability, and protecting its people, noting the importance of international cooperation and support in achieving lasting stability and progress in the region.

The Prime Minister's remarks came during his meeting with the ambassadors and chargés d'affaires of the embassies of the UN Security Council member states, including: Chinese Ambassador Qian Minjian, British Chargé d'Affaires Victoria Dunne, US Chargé d'Affaires Amanda Pilz, Russian Chargé d'Affaires Maxim Romanov, French Chargé d'Affaires Bruno Pereira da Silva, and Ambassadors of Switzerland Marion Weichelt, South Korea  IL Park, Japan Magoshi Masayuki, Algeria Rachid Belbaki, the European Union’s Sandra de Waele, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and UN Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza.

