Military retirees rally for rights, call for wage correction as top priority
Lebanon News
2024-09-10 | 15:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Military retirees rally for rights, call for wage correction as top priority
On Tuesday, the Association of Retired Military Personnel expressed its appreciation for the strong turnout of retired armed forces members, their families, the families of martyrs, and the participation of retired civilians.
In a statement, the association affirmed its continued commitment to advocating for their rights following the legal framework, which served its purpose today by preventing the government sessions from convening and postponing them to a later date.
The association praised the actions of military and security leaderships, as well as the conduct of their personnel during this long day, stressing the unity of the demands shared between the association and the rights of active-duty military personnel.
The association also pledged to closely monitor the movements of the Cabinet while warning against the consequences of holding a government session without including the issue of wage correction as the first item on its agenda.
Failure to do so, they warned, would have major repercussions, and those conspiring against the rights of retired military and civilian personnel would not escape its effects.
Lastly, the association called on "loyal retired military" personnel to remain on high alert for any future actions.
Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction
Previous
