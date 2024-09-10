Military retirees rally for rights, call for wage correction as top priority

Lebanon News
2024-09-10 | 15:11
High views
Military retirees rally for rights, call for wage correction as top priority
Military retirees rally for rights, call for wage correction as top priority

On Tuesday, the Association of Retired Military Personnel expressed its appreciation for the strong turnout of retired armed forces members, their families, the families of martyrs, and the participation of retired civilians.

In a statement, the association affirmed its continued commitment to advocating for their rights following the legal framework, which served its purpose today by preventing the government sessions from convening and postponing them to a later date.

The association praised the actions of military and security leaderships, as well as the conduct of their personnel during this long day, stressing the unity of the demands shared between the association and the rights of active-duty military personnel.

The association also pledged to closely monitor the movements of the Cabinet while warning against the consequences of holding a government session without including the issue of wage correction as the first item on its agenda. 

Failure to do so, they warned, would have major repercussions, and those conspiring against the rights of retired military and civilian personnel would not escape its effects.

Lastly, the association called on "loyal retired military" personnel to remain on high alert for any future actions.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Military

Cabinet

Wages

Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:08

Israeli defense minister says Gaza truce deal a 'strategic opportunity'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-08

Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-06

Karim Daher to LBCI: Salameh's case must be approached from legal and national perspective

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49

Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

