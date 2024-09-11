PM Mikati says: Lebanon’s stability at risk without a president

2024-09-11 | 10:32
3min
PM Mikati says: Lebanon’s stability at risk without a president

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced, "A cabinet session was scheduled to be held yesterday [Tuesday], and while we fully respect the freedom of expression, we regret what happened.'' 

The prime minister added, "I have decided to call for a session today [Wednesday] because the interests of the people, the management of the country, and its well-being are above all considerations."

In his speech during the cabinet session, Mikati stressed the need to expedite the election of a president, warning that the presidential vacuum could turn into a situation that threatens constitutional stability.

He said, "We are among the most affected by the absence of a president because with his presence, constitutional institutions are complete, and constitutional work becomes more organized."

He continued, "For the second year in a row, the Ministry of Finance has submitted the budget to the cabinet on time, which is an achievement given our difficult circumstances.'' 

Mikati expressed, "I commend the Minister of Finance and the ministry's staff for their hard work. As we begin reviewing the budget, we will make important decisions concerning the rights of public sector employees, with proposed salary increases for both current and retired civilians and military personnel included in the budget plan."

PM Mikati reiterated his surprise at the protests in front of the Grand Serail and the escalating rhetoric, pointing out that "we have not yet begun discussing the budget items. It is worth noting that we are implementing temporary measures to provide social assistance to public sector employees until Parliament approves the budget."

He strongly condemned the continuation of Israeli aggression, which entered its eleventh month, and its targeting of civilians, medical teams, and civil defense personnel.

He noted that he conveyed Lebanon's position to the ambassadors of the Security Council member states during their meeting this week and requested a Security Council meeting to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression. He emphasized that a new complaint would be submitted to the Security Council. 

Additionally, he highlighted that the Director-General of the National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS) provided a detailed report on all damages and losses in the south across various sectors.

