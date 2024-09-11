Mikati’s media office claims protests aim to paralyze state, misrepresent government’s budget actions

The media office of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed concern that "organized groups, now operating under the guise of 'demanding retirees' rights,' appear to be shifting towards a coup attempt against the state and the Cabinet, with the aim of bringing the country to a complete standstill."



In a statement, the media office noted that PM Mikati is perplexed by the current developments on the ground.



The statement added: "It appears that those protesting have deliberately ignored the position announced by Mikati at the start of the session, which stated: When we begin reviewing the budget items, we will take necessary steps and decisions related to the rights of public sector employees."



"The proposed salary increases for current and retired civilians and military personnel are included in the budget draft. We are also implementing temporary measures to provide social assistance to public sector employees until the budget is approved by the Parliament. This measure was previously adopted and applied to both active and retired military personnel," the statement said.



It added: "Prime Minister Mikati, in line with his constitutional duties, has called for a regular session on Wednesday afternoon to review and approve the agenda, which was distributed according to regulations and within the deadlines set by the Cabinet’s internal rules."



The statement concluded: "These sessions will continue as scheduled, with the timing determined by the Prime Minister, to advance the discussion of the 2025 General Budget Bill. The Cabinet had already listened to the Finance Minister’s report and declared the sessions open."