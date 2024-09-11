Mikati’s media office claims protests aim to paralyze state, misrepresent government’s budget actions

Lebanon News
2024-09-11 | 13:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati’s media office claims protests aim to paralyze state, misrepresent government’s budget actions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mikati’s media office claims protests aim to paralyze state, misrepresent government’s budget actions

The media office of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed concern that "organized groups, now operating under the guise of 'demanding retirees' rights,' appear to be shifting towards a coup attempt against the state and the Cabinet, with the aim of bringing the country to a complete standstill."

In a statement, the media office noted that PM Mikati is perplexed by the current developments on the ground.

The statement added: "It appears that those protesting have deliberately ignored the position announced by Mikati at the start of the session, which stated: When we begin reviewing the budget items, we will take necessary steps and decisions related to the rights of public sector employees."

"The proposed salary increases for current and retired civilians and military personnel are included in the budget draft. We are also implementing temporary measures to provide social assistance to public sector employees until the budget is approved by the Parliament. This measure was previously adopted and applied to both active and retired military personnel," the statement said.

It added: "Prime Minister Mikati, in line with his constitutional duties, has called for a regular session on Wednesday afternoon to review and approve the agenda, which was distributed according to regulations and within the deadlines set by the Cabinet’s internal rules."

The statement concluded: "These sessions will continue as scheduled, with the timing determined by the Prime Minister, to advance the discussion of the 2025 General Budget Bill. The Cabinet had already listened to the Finance Minister’s report and declared the sessions open."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Protests

Budget

LBCI Next
Over 15 Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s forest areas and orchards
Military retirees rally for rights, call for wage correction as top priority
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-28

Hope for Lebanon's healthcare: Hospitals see budget increase as Health Ministry aims for recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

EU chief Borrell to Lebanon's FM Bou Habib: Full implementation of Resolution 1701 leads to comprehensive settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Speaker Berri to EU chief Borrell: Lebanon does not seek war, but has the right to defend itself

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Bou Habib concludes Cairo visit, discusses aggression on Lebanon with Jordanian, Syrian, and Libyan counterparts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

EU chief Borrell to Lebanon's FM Bou Habib: Full implementation of Resolution 1701 leads to comprehensive settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Speaker Berri to EU chief Borrell: Lebanon does not seek war, but has the right to defend itself

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Lebanese Army Commander meets with EU High Representative Josep Borrell

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule and adjustments for September 16-30, 2024

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-09

Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches

LBCI
Sports News
2024-08-21

LBCI to broadcast all FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 games, offering a thrill for Lebanese fans

LBCI
World News
02:30

Parts of Hanoi remain flooded as landslides hit northern Vietnam

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Egyptian President after meeting US Chief of Staff warns of dangers of opening new front in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

US designates Lebanese businessmen in Hezbollah-related sanctions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Northern front on hold with focus on West Bank: A war delayed or just beginning between Hezbollah and Israel?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Retired military personnel protest at Grand Serail and PM Mikati’s residence; tear gas deployed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:47

Lebanese-American Emil Wakim joins SNL Season 50 as Featured Player

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

EU's Borrell arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

PM Mikati says: Lebanon’s stability at risk without a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

Mikati’s media office claims protests aim to paralyze state, misrepresent government’s budget actions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Israel's proposal for Yahya Sinwar: A new governance for Gaza or a political maneuver?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More