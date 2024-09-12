Lebanese Army Commander meets with EU High Representative Josep Borrell

Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Lebanese Army Commander meets with EU High Representative Josep Borrell
Lebanese Army Commander meets with EU High Representative Josep Borrell

Army Commander General Joseph Aoun welcomed Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, at his office in Yarzeh on Thursday. 

The European Union Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, also attended the meeting.

Discussions focused on the situation in Lebanon, regional developments, and the evolving situation along the southern borders.
 
Borrell also met with Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib at the Foreign Ministry.

Speaker Berri to EU chief Borrell: Lebanon does not seek war, but has the right to defend itself
Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule and adjustments for September 16-30, 2024
LBCI Previous

