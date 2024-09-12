Lufthansa extends Beirut flight suspension until October 15

Lebanon News
2024-09-12 | 07:12
Lufthansa extends Beirut flight suspension until October 15
Lufthansa extends Beirut flight suspension until October 15

German airline group Lufthansa said Thursday it was extending a suspension of flights to the Lebanese capital Beirut until October 15 due to heightened regional tensions.

Services to Beirut had previously been suspended until the end of September.

Lufthansa also said it resumed flights to Tel Aviv in Israel on September 5, after also suspending them due to tensions.


AFP

