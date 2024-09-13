Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three

Lebanon News
2024-09-13 | 01:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three

An Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon killed three people, including a child, according to the Health Ministry.

A source close to Hezbollah confirmed to Agence France-Presse (AFP) that one of the victims was a fighter for the group.

The ministry's statement said the airstrike "targeted the village of Kfarjoz, near Nabatieh, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to three others."

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrike

Kfarjoz

South

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks
Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills three, including child

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-11

Over 15 Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s forest areas and orchards

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-10

Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-07

Twelve Israeli airstrikes trigger fires in South Lebanon; citizens injured by shelling

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Shalamcheh-Basra Railway: A New Economic Lifeline Connecting Iran, Iraq, and Syrian Ports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Shifting Global Ties: The Growing Economic Alliance Between China and the Gulf

LBCI
World News
03:28

UK's Starmer in Washington for talks with Biden on Ukraine missile use

LBCI
World News
04:42

France summons Iranian chargé d'affaires over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills three, including child

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Arab League reaffirms solidarity with Lebanon amid Israeli aggression: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over many regions in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:14

Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Speaker Berri to EU chief Borrell: Lebanon does not seek war, but has the right to defend itself

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More