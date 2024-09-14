News
LBCI sources: Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet at Pine Palace
2024-09-14
The ambassadors of the Quintet Committee held a discreet meeting at the Pine Palace to discuss Lebanon's ongoing political situation.
According to exclusive information obtained by LBCI, the meeting focused on their regular consultations to facilitate the election of a new president.
During the discussions, the ambassadors reiterated that the presidential election is urgent and must be completed immediately, stressing that it is already long overdue.
Despite the ongoing conflict, the situation in Lebanon remains under control within the established military framework. The ambassadors emphasized the importance of seizing the current opportunity to elect a president without further delay.
