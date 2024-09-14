LBCI sources: Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet at Pine Palace

Lebanon News
2024-09-14 | 07:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI sources: Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet at Pine Palace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI sources: Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet at Pine Palace

The ambassadors of the Quintet Committee held a discreet meeting at the Pine Palace to discuss Lebanon's ongoing political situation. 

According to exclusive information obtained by LBCI, the meeting focused on their regular consultations to facilitate the election of a new president.

During the discussions, the ambassadors reiterated that the presidential election is urgent and must be completed immediately, stressing that it is already long overdue. 

Despite the ongoing conflict, the situation in Lebanon remains under control within the established military framework. The ambassadors emphasized the importance of seizing the current opportunity to elect a president without further delay.

Lebanon News

LBCI

Ambassadors

Quintet

Committee

Pine Palace

LBCI Next
MP Nadim Gemayel: The 42nd anniversary of the assassination of former President Bachir Gemayel represents actual resistance
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-11

Egyptian Ambassador to LBCI: Quintet's approach is to separate Gaza issue from Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-05

Quintet Committee to meet in Beirut on September 14: Le Drian’s visit to follow?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-29

LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-13

Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

MP Nadim Gemayel: The 42nd anniversary of the assassination of former President Bachir Gemayel represents actual resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Large fire breaks out in Bejjeh, Byblos district

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Education Ministry clarifies policy on teaching Syrian refugees

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
05:55

Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-30

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule and adjustments for September 16-30, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More