MP Nadim Gemayel: The 42nd anniversary of the assassination of former President Bachir Gemayel represents actual resistance

Lebanon News
2024-09-14 | 09:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Nadim Gemayel: The 42nd anniversary of the assassination of former President Bachir Gemayel represents actual resistance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Nadim Gemayel: The 42nd anniversary of the assassination of former President Bachir Gemayel represents actual resistance

During a commemoration on the 42nd anniversary of the assassination of former President Bachir Gemayel, MP Nadim Gemayel emphasized the need to build a country where children are not killed. 

He pointed out that Lebanon's sovereignty continues to be violated even after all these years, attributing this violation to a militia that decided to drag Lebanon into conflict.

"This country belongs to us and will remain as it is—no one can change its identity or turn it into an Iranian province," he stated.

Gemayel added, "Our strength lies in our culture, while theirs lies in destruction and war."

He further explained that this anniversary represents the actual resistance—resistance against despair, the resettlement of Palestinians and Syrians, Iranian weapons, corruption, and involvement in foreign wars.

He noted that Lebanese are destined to be defenders of their homeland, standing as examples of diversity. 

"We don't have a duo deciding our fate. Here, we are all Bachir and his comrades, standing against everyone," he said.

Gemayel highlighted the existential threat to Lebanon's pluralistic identity today, stressing that Lebanon's youth are the true hope and have a more significant role now than ever in embracing freedom and driving change.

Lebanon News

MP

Nadim Gemayel

Anniversary

Assassination

President

Bachir Gemayel

Resistance

LBCI Next
Israeli army reports 55 rockets fired from southern Lebanon
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-14

Assassination Attempts on US Presidents: A Historical Overview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-11

First face-to-face showdown: Trump-Harris heated presidential debate touch on key topics

LBCI
World News
2024-09-11

Trump claims ABC-hosted US presidential debate was 'rigged' against him

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-08

MP Khawaja to LBCI: Berri's initiative could lead to electing a president in 10 days

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

LBCI sources: Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet at Pine Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Large fire breaks out in Bejjeh, Byblos district

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Education Ministry clarifies policy on teaching Syrian refugees

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
05:55

Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-30

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule and adjustments for September 16-30, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More