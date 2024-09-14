MP Nadim Gemayel: The 42nd anniversary of the assassination of former President Bachir Gemayel represents actual resistance

During a commemoration on the 42nd anniversary of the assassination of former President Bachir Gemayel, MP Nadim Gemayel emphasized the need to build a country where children are not killed.



He pointed out that Lebanon's sovereignty continues to be violated even after all these years, attributing this violation to a militia that decided to drag Lebanon into conflict.



"This country belongs to us and will remain as it is—no one can change its identity or turn it into an Iranian province," he stated.



Gemayel added, "Our strength lies in our culture, while theirs lies in destruction and war."



He further explained that this anniversary represents the actual resistance—resistance against despair, the resettlement of Palestinians and Syrians, Iranian weapons, corruption, and involvement in foreign wars.



He noted that Lebanese are destined to be defenders of their homeland, standing as examples of diversity.



"We don't have a duo deciding our fate. Here, we are all Bachir and his comrades, standing against everyone," he said.



Gemayel highlighted the existential threat to Lebanon's pluralistic identity today, stressing that Lebanon's youth are the true hope and have a more significant role now than ever in embracing freedom and driving change.