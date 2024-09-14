News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawani
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Nadim Gemayel: The 42nd anniversary of the assassination of former President Bachir Gemayel represents actual resistance
Lebanon News
2024-09-14 | 09:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Nadim Gemayel: The 42nd anniversary of the assassination of former President Bachir Gemayel represents actual resistance
During a commemoration on the 42nd anniversary of the assassination of former President Bachir Gemayel, MP Nadim Gemayel emphasized the need to build a country where children are not killed.
He pointed out that Lebanon's sovereignty continues to be violated even after all these years, attributing this violation to a militia that decided to drag Lebanon into conflict.
"This country belongs to us and will remain as it is—no one can change its identity or turn it into an Iranian province," he stated.
Gemayel added, "Our strength lies in our culture, while theirs lies in destruction and war."
He further explained that this anniversary represents the actual resistance—resistance against despair, the resettlement of Palestinians and Syrians, Iranian weapons, corruption, and involvement in foreign wars.
He noted that Lebanese are destined to be defenders of their homeland, standing as examples of diversity.
"We don't have a duo deciding our fate. Here, we are all Bachir and his comrades, standing against everyone," he said.
Gemayel highlighted the existential threat to Lebanon's pluralistic identity today, stressing that Lebanon's youth are the true hope and have a more significant role now than ever in embracing freedom and driving change.
Lebanon News
MP
Nadim Gemayel
Anniversary
Assassination
President
Bachir Gemayel
Resistance
Next
Israeli army reports 55 rockets fired from southern Lebanon
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-14
Assassination Attempts on US Presidents: A Historical Overview
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-14
Assassination Attempts on US Presidents: A Historical Overview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-11
First face-to-face showdown: Trump-Harris heated presidential debate touch on key topics
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-11
First face-to-face showdown: Trump-Harris heated presidential debate touch on key topics
0
World News
2024-09-11
Trump claims ABC-hosted US presidential debate was 'rigged' against him
World News
2024-09-11
Trump claims ABC-hosted US presidential debate was 'rigged' against him
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-08
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Berri's initiative could lead to electing a president in 10 days
Lebanon News
2024-09-08
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Berri's initiative could lead to electing a president in 10 days
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:27
LBCI sources: Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet at Pine Palace
Lebanon News
07:27
LBCI sources: Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet at Pine Palace
0
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
0
Lebanon News
07:00
Large fire breaks out in Bejjeh, Byblos district
Lebanon News
07:00
Large fire breaks out in Bejjeh, Byblos district
0
Lebanon News
06:11
Education Ministry clarifies policy on teaching Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
06:11
Education Ministry clarifies policy on teaching Syrian refugees
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
0
Middle East News
2024-07-30
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
Middle East News
2024-07-30
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule and adjustments for September 16-30, 2024
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule and adjustments for September 16-30, 2024
0
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
3
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
4
Lebanon News
03:25
Israeli army reports 55 rockets fired from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:25
Israeli army reports 55 rockets fired from southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:27
LBCI sources: Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet at Pine Palace
Lebanon News
07:27
LBCI sources: Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet at Pine Palace
6
Lebanon News
07:00
Large fire breaks out in Bejjeh, Byblos district
Lebanon News
07:00
Large fire breaks out in Bejjeh, Byblos district
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
8
Lebanon News
06:11
Education Ministry clarifies policy on teaching Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
06:11
Education Ministry clarifies policy on teaching Syrian refugees
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More