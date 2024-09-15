Elias Khoury, renowned Lebanese writer and advocate for Palestinian cause, passes away

Lebanese writer and academic Elias Khoury passed away at the age of 76. Sources confirmed to Agence France-Presse that he had died on Sunday morning after suffering from health issues that had kept him in the hospital for several months.



Born in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1948, Lebanese writer Elias Khoury acquired international recognition throughout his career, as he was known as one of the most prominent writers supporting the Palestinian cause.



Khoury studied Sociology and History at the Lebanese University in Beirut and the University of Paris.



He started his career as a literary critic with his book titled: "Searching for a Horizon: The Arabic Novel After the Defeat of 1967" (1974).



Then, Professor Khoury published his first novel in 1975, titled, "On the Relations of the Circle."



Throughout his career, he served on the editorial board of Mawaqif, a cultural magazine, and as the managing editor of Shu'un Falastinia (Palestine Affairs), among other roles.



Professor Khoury published 12 novels, which have been translated into multiple languages, four books of literary criticism, and many articles and reviews.



According to the New York University, he was a playwright of plays that were performed in various cities such as Beirut and Paris, he took part in writing two films, and worked as a journalist, serving as Director and Editor-In-Chief of Mulhak.



Additionally, Khoury's academic career included serving as a professor at Columbia University, the American University of Beirut, and other institutions.

