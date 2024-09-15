News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawani
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Elias Khoury, renowned Lebanese writer and advocate for Palestinian cause, passes away
Lebanon News
2024-09-15 | 08:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Elias Khoury, renowned Lebanese writer and advocate for Palestinian cause, passes away
Lebanese writer and academic Elias Khoury passed away at the age of 76. Sources confirmed to Agence France-Presse that he had died on Sunday morning after suffering from health issues that had kept him in the hospital for several months.
Born in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1948, Lebanese writer Elias Khoury acquired international recognition throughout his career, as he was known as one of the most prominent writers supporting the Palestinian cause.
Khoury studied Sociology and History at the Lebanese University in Beirut and the University of Paris.
He started his career as a literary critic with his book titled: "Searching for a Horizon: The Arabic Novel After the Defeat of 1967" (1974).
Then, Professor Khoury published his first novel in 1975, titled, "On the Relations of the Circle."
Throughout his career, he served on the editorial board of Mawaqif, a cultural magazine, and as the managing editor of Shu'un Falastinia (Palestine Affairs), among other roles.
Professor Khoury published 12 novels, which have been translated into multiple languages, four books of literary criticism, and many articles and reviews.
According to the New York University, he was a playwright of plays that were performed in various cities such as Beirut and Paris, he took part in writing two films, and worked as a journalist, serving as Director and Editor-In-Chief of Mulhak.
Additionally, Khoury's academic career included serving as a professor at Columbia University, the American University of Beirut, and other institutions.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese
Elias Khoury
Writer
Palestine
Israeli army investigates 'unauthorized' leaflet drops in South Lebanon, calls it 'unilateral brigade action': Report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-07
Emergency hotline 140 down in Beirut, Mount Lebanon; Lebanese Red Cross issues temporary contacts
Lebanon News
2024-09-07
Emergency hotline 140 down in Beirut, Mount Lebanon; Lebanese Red Cross issues temporary contacts
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-21
Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
2024-08-21
Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-15
Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine
Lebanon News
2024-08-15
Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-12
Lebanese FM, French ambassador discuss Gaza ceasefire and its impact on Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-12
Lebanese FM, French ambassador discuss Gaza ceasefire and its impact on Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army investigates 'unauthorized' leaflet drops in South Lebanon, calls it 'unilateral brigade action': Report
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army investigates 'unauthorized' leaflet drops in South Lebanon, calls it 'unilateral brigade action': Report
0
Sports News
05:31
Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!
Sports News
05:31
Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!
0
Lebanon News
05:10
Security sources confirm to LBCI: Israeli drones drop evacuation leaflets over al-Wazzani; about 1,000, mostly farmers, remain in the area
Lebanon News
05:10
Security sources confirm to LBCI: Israeli drones drop evacuation leaflets over al-Wazzani; about 1,000, mostly farmers, remain in the area
0
Lebanon News
03:55
Israeli forces drop leaflets over South Lebanon's Wazzani village, urge evacuation
Lebanon News
03:55
Israeli forces drop leaflets over South Lebanon's Wazzani village, urge evacuation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-14
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
Lebanon News
2024-09-14
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
0
Sports News
05:31
Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!
Sports News
05:31
Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!
0
Middle East News
06:05
Israel PM warns Yemen rebels of 'heavy price' after missile attack
Middle East News
06:05
Israel PM warns Yemen rebels of 'heavy price' after missile attack
0
Lebanon News
08:02
Elias Khoury, renowned Lebanese writer and advocate for Palestinian cause, passes away
Lebanon News
08:02
Elias Khoury, renowned Lebanese writer and advocate for Palestinian cause, passes away
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
05:31
Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!
Sports News
05:31
Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!
2
Lebanon News
03:55
Israeli forces drop leaflets over South Lebanon's Wazzani village, urge evacuation
Lebanon News
03:55
Israeli forces drop leaflets over South Lebanon's Wazzani village, urge evacuation
3
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army investigates 'unauthorized' leaflet drops in South Lebanon, calls it 'unilateral brigade action': Report
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army investigates 'unauthorized' leaflet drops in South Lebanon, calls it 'unilateral brigade action': Report
4
Lebanon News
00:19
Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots
Lebanon News
00:19
Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:02
Elias Khoury, renowned Lebanese writer and advocate for Palestinian cause, passes away
Lebanon News
08:02
Elias Khoury, renowned Lebanese writer and advocate for Palestinian cause, passes away
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East
8
Middle East News
01:10
Sirens sound in 10 Israeli locations amid drone warning; over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports
Middle East News
01:10
Sirens sound in 10 Israeli locations amid drone warning; over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More