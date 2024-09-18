Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said Wednesday that the deadly explosions targeting pagers used by Hezbollah members could be a sign of a wider conflict in the Middle East.



Bou Habib, speaking to the National News Agency, warned that the incident is particularly grave as it follows Israeli threats to broaden the scope of the war with Lebanon.



He cautioned that this could lead to a larger cycle of violence and potentially trigger a broader conflict.



AFP