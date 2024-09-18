Axios reported on Wednesday that Israel's second wave of attacks targeting Hezbollah's walkie-talkies aimed to heighten fear and paranoia within the group's ranks.



The decision was also influenced by the assessment that Hezbollah's investigation into recent pager explosions might reveal a security breach in the walkie-talkies.



The attack is also seen as an "attempt to press the militia's leadership to change its policy regarding the conflict with Israel," Axios added.