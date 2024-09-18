Iran transfers 95 wounded Lebanese for treatment

Iran said Wednesday that 95 wounded Lebanese citizens were transferred to the country for treatment.



Earlier, the Iranian Embassy in Lebanon said in a post on X that a group of injured Lebanese, affected by a recent Israeli breach, were transferred to Iran for continued medical treatment under the supervision of specialized doctors and in collaboration with the Iranian Red Crescent Society.



According to the post, this move reflects "the deep fraternal ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Lebanon" and reaffirms Iran's continued support for Lebanon during its difficult times.