Taiwanese Defense Minister: National security team monitoring pager explosions targeting Hezbollah

Taiwan's defense minister confirmed that the national security team is paying close attention to the explosion of thousands of wireless communication devices (pagers) that targeted Hezbollah following the connection of a Taiwanese company with the production of those devices.



Gold Apollo, a Taiwan-based company, stated that it did not manufacture the devices used in the attack; instead, they were produced by a Budapest-based company that holds a license to use its brand.



Taiwanese Defense Minister Wellington Koo told reporters in Taipei that the government is closely monitoring the developments.



He explained that upon hearing the news, he learned that the relevant national security agencies are giving the matter significant attention at present.

Reuters