Lebanese Army commander visits Jordan to bolster military cooperation—Images

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal concluded a two-day official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on July 21 and 22 following an invitation from his Jordanian counterpart, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Ahmad Huneiti.The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral military ties and address shared regional challenges.During his stay, General Haykal was received with official honors at the Jordanian Armed Forces General Command, where he met with General Huneiti. The two sides discussed key developments in the region and emphasized the importance of strategic partnership, continued cooperation, and the exchange of expertise between the Lebanese and Jordanian armies.General Haykal praised the Jordanian Armed Forces for their professionalism and their role in promoting stability and security in the region amid complex and evolving circumstances.As part of his visit, General Haykal toured the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center (KASOTC), where he attended a demonstration by Jordan’s Special Forces. He also visited a military manufacturing facility and reviewed ongoing operations, commending the high level of discipline and professionalism exhibited by Jordanian forces.