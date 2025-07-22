Lebanese President arrives in Bahrain for official visit

22-07-2025 | 09:30
Lebanese President arrives in Bahrain for official visit
0min
Lebanese President arrives in Bahrain for official visit

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun arrived in the Kingdom of Bahrain on an official visit, accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Youssef Rajji, following an invitation extended by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

