Lebanese PM discusses banking reforms and Beirut Museum project with French official

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held talks Tuesday morning at the Grand Serail with Jacques de La Jogie, economic advisor to the French President's special envoy to Lebanon, focusing on the latest developments in the bank restructuring law and proposed amendments currently under discussion in Parliament.



The meeting also reviewed the expected timeline for the law's approval, along with progress in drafting the financial gap law, both of which are seen as essential steps toward Lebanon's financial and economic recovery.



Additionally, Prime Minister Salam was briefed on the details of a planned archaeological museum for the city of Beirut, which is slated to be built in Martyrs' Square, the heart of the capital.