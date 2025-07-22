Lebanese PM discusses banking reforms and Beirut Museum project with French official

Lebanon News
22-07-2025 | 07:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese PM discusses banking reforms and Beirut Museum project with French official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese PM discusses banking reforms and Beirut Museum project with French official

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held talks Tuesday morning at the Grand Serail with Jacques de La Jogie, economic advisor to the French President's special envoy to Lebanon, focusing on the latest developments in the bank restructuring law and proposed amendments currently under discussion in Parliament.

The meeting also reviewed the expected timeline for the law's approval, along with progress in drafting the financial gap law, both of which are seen as essential steps toward Lebanon's financial and economic recovery.

Additionally, Prime Minister Salam was briefed on the details of a planned archaeological museum for the city of Beirut, which is slated to be built in Martyrs' Square, the heart of the capital.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

PM

Nawaf Salam

Banking

Reforms

Beirut

Museum

Project

French

LBCI Next
Lebanese Army commander visits Jordan to bolster military cooperation—Images
US envoy meets Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, stresses commitment to stability
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-09

PM Salam reaffirms strong ties with Australia, discusses reforms and foreign cooperation

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Qatari PM discusses Lebanon support and regional developments with PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Finance Minister Jaber discusses reform progress with US envoy Tom Barrack and French delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-17

PM Salam discusses Syrian unity and Lebanon’s stability in call with Walid Jumblatt

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

President Aoun to Bahraini press delegation: Our decision to save the state is final, Lebanon awaits you

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Israeli strike targets vehicle near Tebnine Governmental Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Macron to receive Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam in France

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Finance Minister Jaber discusses reform progress with US envoy Tom Barrack and French delegation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Tom Barrack: The United States will never abandon Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-20

President Aoun from Bkerki: Lebanese Army should be sole bearers of weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-14

Lebanon, Morocco, and Jordan explore stronger industrial and trade partnerships

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-25

A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Tom Barrack’s mission in limbo: US envoy urges Lebanon to act on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Samy Gemayel: Lebanon takes major step toward sovereignty and reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Tom Barrack: The United States will never abandon Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Amid clashes in Syria, Israel declares border military zone and erects new wall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

US envoy meets Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, stresses commitment to stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

LBCI sources: Positive atmosphere follows Berri-Barrack meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun says visit to Bahrain a step toward stronger bilateral ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More