President Aoun: Critical phase requires unity to protect Lebanon’s sovereignty

President Joseph Aoun, during a meeting with Reverend Joseph Kassab, President at Supreme Council of Evangelical Community in Syria and Lebanon, stressed that "the current stage is delicate and sensitive, requiring national awareness and unified positions to preserve Lebanon’s unity—both its land and its people—and to protect its sovereignty and independence."



He noted that "communications are ongoing to address the repercussions of developments in several countries in the region, in order to prevent their impact on Lebanon."