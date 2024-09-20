Biden says efforts underway to bring residents home on both sides of the Israeli-Lebanese border

In remarks to journalists before a cabinet meeting, President Joe Biden addressed the ongoing conflict affecting northern Israel and southern Lebanon.



He stated, "We continue to try to make sure both people in northern Israel, as well as southern Lebanon, are able to go back to their homes and go back safely." He highlighted the collaborative efforts of his administration, including the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defense, alongside the intelligence community, to achieve this goal.



When asked about the realism of reaching a ceasefire deal, Biden responded, "A lot of things don't look realistic until we get them done. We have to keep at it."



He reiterated the importance of persistence in the peace process, indicating a commitment to continue working toward a resolution despite the challenges.