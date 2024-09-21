Ophthalmologist and MP Elias Jarade tells LBCI: We are still in process of absorbing shock, our efforts will not stop

MP and ophthalmologist Elias Jarade has not stopped performing the most difficult surgeries on those injured by the explosion of wireless communication devices (pagers) after the Israeli breach on Tuesday.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Dr. Elias Jarade said, ''At this moment, I felt that my primary role is to be a surgeon, where I can make a difference. As for politics, that can wait for another day.''



He stressed that, in his capacity as a doctor, he gave the injured everything he could, offering his absolute best without hesitation.



He added, ''We are still processing the shock and haven't yet reached the stage where we can provide exact numbers on what happened and the full extent of the injuries.''



He added, "Our efforts will not stop. Some people will regain their full vision, others may partially regain it, and some may not regain it at all."



He noted that ''we are heading toward a technological disaster, pointing out that this has always been his greatest fear.''