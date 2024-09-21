Iran's ambassador to Lebanon suffers hand injury, eye affected in pager blast

Lebanon News
2024-09-21 | 12:17
High views
Iran&#39;s ambassador to Lebanon suffers hand injury, eye affected in pager blast
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon suffers hand injury, eye affected in pager blast

The Iranian Embassy announced that Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, suffered an injury to his hand that will require multiple sessions of treatment.

The Embassy also noted that Amani's eye was affected but has been treated. He is expected to regain full vision in the coming days without any problems.

On Tuesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported that the explosion of an electronic pager slightly injured Ambassador Amani. Numerous such devices exploded across Lebanon.

"Amani has a superficial injury and is currently under observation in a hospital," Fars quoted a source.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Iran

Mojtaba Amani

Pager

Explosion

