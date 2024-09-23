Lebanese health minister: Death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 274

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said that the current death toll from the Israeli strikes in Lebanon on Monday rose to 274, including 21 children and 39 women.



He reported that 1,024 individuals were injured. "There are 27 hospitals that have participated in receiving the injured," he added.



The health minister said that two paramedics were killed and 16 others were injured. Additionally, two ambulances, a fire truck, and a medical center have been targeted.