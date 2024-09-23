Jordanian King Abdullah reaffirms Jordan's full support for Lebanon amid Israeli attacks

Lebanon News
2024-09-23 | 17:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Jordanian King Abdullah reaffirms Jordan&#39;s full support for Lebanon amid Israeli attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Jordanian King Abdullah reaffirms Jordan's full support for Lebanon amid Israeli attacks

Jordan's King Abdullah II reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering support for Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens in the face of Israeli aggression. 

In a phone call with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, the king expressed deep concern over the dangerous escalation by Israel. 

He emphasized the need for concerted international efforts to halt it before it drags the region into a broader war.

King Abdullah highlighted that de-escalation across the region starts with an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza. 

He also called on the global community to stand by Lebanon during these critical times, protect innocent civilians, and urgently work toward ending all forms of violence in the region.

Lebanon News

Jordanian

King Abdullah

Jordan

Support

Lebanon

Israeli

Attacks

LBCI Next
Israel's military says launched about 150 strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon's Minister of Culture's office receives call to leave immediately due to targeting threat
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:29

UAE expresses 'deep concern' over Israeli attacks on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Israel's Defense Minister urges Israelis to remain calm amid intensified attacks in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-21

Lebanon PM Mikati cancels trip to UN General Assembly following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-21

Lebanon's Health Minister reports rising casualties from Israeli attacks and ongoing medical response

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:01

China 'firmly supports' Lebanon in maintaining its security

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:47

EU's Borrell: Nearly a full-fledged war in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:36

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
17:19

Hamas says one of its field commanders in South Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:24

UN chief 'gravely alarmed' by Lebanon civilian casualties: Spokesman

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-18

Iranian embassy in Lebanon says Ambassador Amani receiving good treatment

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

LBCI
World News
15:36

Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs kills 53; one missing person found alive

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Israel army says to launch 'large-scale' strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Lebanon's Minister of Culture's office receives call to leave immediately due to targeting threat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More