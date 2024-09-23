Jordan's King Abdullah II reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering support for Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens in the face of Israeli aggression.



In a phone call with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, the king expressed deep concern over the dangerous escalation by Israel.



He emphasized the need for concerted international efforts to halt it before it drags the region into a broader war.



King Abdullah highlighted that de-escalation across the region starts with an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza.



He also called on the global community to stand by Lebanon during these critical times, protect innocent civilians, and urgently work toward ending all forms of violence in the region.