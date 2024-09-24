Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases

Hezbollah announced Tuesday that its fighters launched multiple rocket strikes on Israeli military targets in support of Palestinian resistance in Gaza and in defense of Lebanon.



In a statement, Hezbollah said it fired Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets at Megiddo Military Airport, west of Afula, in three separate strikes.



The group also targeted Ramat David Airbase and Amos Base, a key logistics hub for Israeli forces in the north, with Fadi-2 and Fadi-1 rockets, respectively.



Additionally, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on an explosives factory in the Zikhron area, located about 60 kilometers from the Lebanese-Israeli border.