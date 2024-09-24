Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases

2024-09-24 | 00:19
Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases
Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases

Hezbollah announced Tuesday that its fighters launched multiple rocket strikes on Israeli military targets in support of Palestinian resistance in Gaza and in defense of Lebanon.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it fired Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets at Megiddo Military Airport, west of Afula, in three separate strikes.

The group also targeted Ramat David Airbase and Amos Base, a key logistics hub for Israeli forces in the north, with Fadi-2 and Fadi-1 rockets, respectively.

Additionally, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on an explosives factory in the Zikhron area, located about 60 kilometers from the Lebanese-Israeli border.

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon amid rising tensions
UAE expresses 'deep concern' over Israeli attacks on Lebanon
LBCI
World News
01:01

China 'firmly supports' Lebanon in maintaining its security

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Le Drian urges diplomatic solutions to combat violence in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:29

UAE expresses 'deep concern' over Israeli attacks on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Updated toll: Israeli strikes killed 100, injuring over 400 in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

