Health Minister Firad Abiad: Our responsibilities are far from over, we will remain on the frontlines

Lebanon News
2024-09-24 | 06:35
High views
Health Minister Firad Abiad: Our responsibilities are far from over, we will remain on the frontlines
Health Minister Firad Abiad: Our responsibilities are far from over, we will remain on the frontlines

The caretaker Public Health Minister Firas Abiad confirmed Tuesday that Lebanon's emergency plan was activated last week in response to ongoing Israeli airstrikes. 

During a press conference, Abiad emphasized that the plan had helped avert larger and more dangerous scenarios for the Lebanese people.

He announced that following a meeting with the Finance Minister a support plan for hospitals has been put in place, ensuring that part of their dues will be paid. 

"Our responsibilities are far from over, and we will remain on the frontlines," he stated.

Abiad provided an update on the casualties from the Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours, reporting 558 people killed, including 50 children and 94 women, and 1,835 injuries. 

He also refuted Israel's claims that its attacks were solely targeting combatants, stating that the numbers tell a different story.

Lebanon News

Health

Minister

Firad Abiad

Responsibilities

Frontlines

Israel

Lebanon

War

Israel continues series of attacks across South Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon in the last 24 hours kill 558, including 50 children: Health Minister Firas Abiad
