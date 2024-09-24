An Israeli airstrike targeted Beirut's southern suburbs for the second day in a row on Tuesday.



The Israeli army said that it is currently attacking targets in Beirut.



The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, announced that the Israeli army has carried out a precise airstrike in the Beirut area.



"Additional information regarding the target and impact of the strike will be released later on."



Meanwhile, two security sources told Reuters that the Israeli strike that hit Beirut's southern suburbs targeted a Hezbollah leader. However, his fate remains unclear.



"An Israeli strike targeted two floors in a residential building in the Ghobeiry area," the security source said to AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.



The Israeli Army Radio stated that "the individual targeted in the recent operation in Beirut is not a well-known figure."



The target in Beirut's southern suburbs of is a prominent military leader in Hezbollah, according to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority.



Israeli Channel 14 reported that the target of the attack on Beirut's southern suburbs was the head of Hezbollah's missile unit.