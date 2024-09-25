Israeli airstrikes target multiple locations across Lebanon

2024-09-25 | 01:44
Israeli airstrikes target multiple locations across Lebanon
0min
Israeli airstrikes target multiple locations across Lebanon

The National News Agency (NNA) reported on Wednesday that a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted several areas across Lebanon.

Early Wednesday, airstrikes hit the towns of Ebba, Kaouthariyet El Saiyad, Habbouch, Iqlim al-Tuffah, and Nmairiyeh in South Lebanon.

Several airstrikes were also carried out on various villages in both the western and central sectors.

Another strike occurred on the plain between Ali al-Nahri and al-Nasiriya, resulting in a power outage that affected the town and its surrounding areas. 

In the western Bekaa region, airstrikes targeted the areas of Machgharah plain, Sohmor, and Meidoun, also reported during the nighttime hours.

Furthermore, several airstrikes targeted Baalbek and the villages of the district at night.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
