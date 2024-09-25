President of Lebanese Pharmaceutical Importers Association (LPIA) reassures citizens on medication supply amid ongoing conflict

Joseph Ghorayeb, president of the Lebanese Pharmaceutical Importers Association (LPIA), has reassured citizens that medications remain available in the market.



In a statement, Ghorayeb confirmed that "the current general stock of medications held by importers and pharmaceutical institutions is sufficient for 5 months."



He noted that the strategic stock consists of critical components, primarily the reserve stock designed to address potential supply disruptions. He stated that the current quantity available from importing companies is enough to meet market needs for 4 months.



Despite ongoing attacks and the war, Ghorayeb observed no unusual rush from citizens to purchase medications, indicating stability in Lebanon's pharmaceutical market.



"So far, the ongoing war has not affected the logistical supply chains for medications," he said, adding that import companies can continue to meet market demands as long as national ports are not under siege. He emphasized that these companies are continuously working to increase stock levels.



Since the end of 2023, the LPIA has taken precautions, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health, to ensure a continuous supply of medications.



Ghorayeb explained that measures have been implemented to maintain essential supplies in the event of emergencies or disruptions.



He confirmed that the strategic stock is sufficient for extended periods, with a focus on medications with no alternatives to ensure availability.



Ghorayeb highlighted that medicines for cancer and chronic and severe illnesses are being prioritized.



"The stock of these medicines, including cancer treatments and dialysis drugs, is sufficient for several months," he said. Deliveries to pharmaceutical institutions are ongoing, and in cases of delivery challenges in certain areas, immediate coordination with pharmacies ensures that medications reach the market.



Regarding medications for treating war injuries, Ghorayeb noted that drug-importing companies confirm the current strategic stock is sufficient for 4 months.



He added that these companies are working with the Ministry of Public Health to continuously increase this stock, stressing that "the current situation is much better compared to the beginning of the financial crisis."