Three killed and 13 injured in Israeli airstrike on Ain Qana, south Lebanon: Health Ministry

Lebanon News
2024-09-25 | 05:15
Three killed and 13 injured in Israeli airstrike on Ain Qana, south Lebanon: Health Ministry
Three killed and 13 injured in Israeli airstrike on Ain Qana, south Lebanon: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry, issued a statement announcing that Wednesday's Israeli airstrike on the town of Ain Qana in South Lebanon resulted in the killing of 3 individuals and injuries to 13 others.

Lebanon News

Ain Qana

South Lebanon

Health Ministry

Israel

Airstrike

Death Toll

Injured

