Lebanon receives Turkish aid shipment to support health sector amid escalation

The caretaker Public Health Minister, Dr. Firas Abiad, received a shipment of Turkish aid at Rafic Hariri International Airport's airbase.



The shipment, delivered by a Turkish aircraft, aims to support Lebanon's health sector amid ongoing conflict. Turkish Ambassador Ali Baris Ulusoy and airport security chief Brigadier General Fadi Kfoury attended the ceremony.



In his remarks, Minister Abiad expressed gratitude for Turkey's continued support and announced the impending opening of the Turkish Hospital in Lebanon.



"This hospital, gifted by Turkey to assist Lebanon, particularly in times of war, will be operational in a few weeks. It will play a key role in treating those wounded in the ongoing clashes in southern Lebanon," he said.



When asked about other countries providing aid, Abiad stated, "So far, we have received assistance from Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, and other nations. Additional aid is coming, with the Foreign Affairs Ministry communicating with other countries. All are expressing their support and solidarity with the Lebanese people."



Addressing concerns about displaced people sheltering in schools, Abiad noted that the Public Health Ministry has activated its plans to manage the situation.



"We remind the public of the 1787 hotline, especially for displaced kidney dialysis patients, cancer patients, and pregnant women. This evening, at 5:00 PM, we will hold a press conference at the Health Ministry to detail the measures we are taking, particularly in response to the displacement crisis," he added.



Ambassador Ulusoy reaffirmed Turkey's steadfast support for Lebanon: "Turkey and the Turkish people will always stand with Lebanon and its citizens. Today's aid includes medical, health, and food supplies, and our support will continue."