News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon receives Turkish aid shipment to support health sector amid escalation
Lebanon News
2024-09-25 | 05:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon receives Turkish aid shipment to support health sector amid escalation
The caretaker Public Health Minister, Dr. Firas Abiad, received a shipment of Turkish aid at Rafic Hariri International Airport's airbase.
The shipment, delivered by a Turkish aircraft, aims to support Lebanon's health sector amid ongoing conflict. Turkish Ambassador Ali Baris Ulusoy and airport security chief Brigadier General Fadi Kfoury attended the ceremony.
In his remarks, Minister Abiad expressed gratitude for Turkey's continued support and announced the impending opening of the Turkish Hospital in Lebanon.
"This hospital, gifted by Turkey to assist Lebanon, particularly in times of war, will be operational in a few weeks. It will play a key role in treating those wounded in the ongoing clashes in southern Lebanon," he said.
When asked about other countries providing aid, Abiad stated, "So far, we have received assistance from Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, and other nations. Additional aid is coming, with the Foreign Affairs Ministry communicating with other countries. All are expressing their support and solidarity with the Lebanese people."
Addressing concerns about displaced people sheltering in schools, Abiad noted that the Public Health Ministry has activated its plans to manage the situation.
"We remind the public of the 1787 hotline, especially for displaced kidney dialysis patients, cancer patients, and pregnant women. This evening, at 5:00 PM, we will hold a press conference at the Health Ministry to detail the measures we are taking, particularly in response to the displacement crisis," he added.
Ambassador Ulusoy reaffirmed Turkey's steadfast support for Lebanon: "Turkey and the Turkish people will always stand with Lebanon and its citizens. Today's aid includes medical, health, and food supplies, and our support will continue."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Turkish
Aid
Shipment
Support
Health
Next
Israeli airstrike in Joun kills four individuals, injures seven
LBCI reports: Hezbollah leader Sheikh Mohammed Amro not present at targeted home in Maaysrah, Ftouh Kesrouane
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-18
Algeria offers fuel aid expressing its support to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-18
Algeria offers fuel aid expressing its support to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:12
UNHCR: Scaling up support as people flee Lebanon for Syria
Lebanon News
08:12
UNHCR: Scaling up support as people flee Lebanon for Syria
0
Lebanon News
06:21
Israeli airstrike kills two, injures 27 in Tebnine, South Lebanon: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
06:21
Israeli airstrike kills two, injures 27 in Tebnine, South Lebanon: Health Ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:38
Israel says more than 280 Hezbollah targets hit Wednesday
Lebanon News
09:38
Israel says more than 280 Hezbollah targets hit Wednesday
0
Lebanon News
09:33
Over 90,000 displaced in Lebanon amid Israeli strikes: Reuters cites IOM
Lebanon News
09:33
Over 90,000 displaced in Lebanon amid Israeli strikes: Reuters cites IOM
0
Middle East News
09:24
Israel army says hits 60 Hezbollah intel targets in Lebanon
Middle East News
09:24
Israel army says hits 60 Hezbollah intel targets in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
08:56
Israeli army to call up two reserve brigades for northern front
Middle East News
08:56
Israeli army to call up two reserve brigades for northern front
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:08
Haaretz: 40,000 fighters from Syria, Iraq, Yemen arrive in Golan, await Nasrallah's call
Middle East News
15:08
Haaretz: 40,000 fighters from Syria, Iraq, Yemen arrive in Golan, await Nasrallah's call
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
05:27
Israeli Army Radio: Israeli army attack town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, for the first time
Lebanon News
05:27
Israeli Army Radio: Israeli army attack town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, for the first time
0
Lebanon News
06:53
Jean Abboud: All airlines suspended flights to Beirut airport; MEA plays major role in facilitating travel for Lebanese
Lebanon News
06:53
Jean Abboud: All airlines suspended flights to Beirut airport; MEA plays major role in facilitating travel for Lebanese
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:56
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
17:56
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:08
Haaretz: 40,000 fighters from Syria, Iraq, Yemen arrive in Golan, await Nasrallah's call
Middle East News
15:08
Haaretz: 40,000 fighters from Syria, Iraq, Yemen arrive in Golan, await Nasrallah's call
2
Lebanon News
17:56
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
17:56
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
3
Lebanon News
05:27
Israeli Army Radio: Israeli army attack town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, for the first time
Lebanon News
05:27
Israeli Army Radio: Israeli army attack town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, for the first time
4
Lebanon News
00:12
Missile from Lebanon targets Tel Aviv for first time in war, Israeli media report
Lebanon News
00:12
Missile from Lebanon targets Tel Aviv for first time in war, Israeli media report
5
Lebanon News
18:55
Hezbollah announces death of commander after strike on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
18:55
Hezbollah announces death of commander after strike on Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
04:14
Airstrike hits village of Maaysrah in Ftouh Kesrouane (Videos)
Lebanon News
04:14
Airstrike hits village of Maaysrah in Ftouh Kesrouane (Videos)
7
Lebanon News
06:53
Jean Abboud: All airlines suspended flights to Beirut airport; MEA plays major role in facilitating travel for Lebanese
Lebanon News
06:53
Jean Abboud: All airlines suspended flights to Beirut airport; MEA plays major role in facilitating travel for Lebanese
8
Lebanon News
05:06
Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah targets Sheikh Mohammed Amro, head of Hezbollah in Mount Lebanon and North
Lebanon News
05:06
Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah targets Sheikh Mohammed Amro, head of Hezbollah in Mount Lebanon and North
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More