Civil Defense: Rescue operations continue in Joun; four killed, five injured, 11 missing

The Lebanese Civil Defense confirmed that search and rescue operations are ongoing in the town of Joun in the Chouf district following an Israeli airstrike. So far, four bodies have been recovered, five individuals have been reported injured, and 11 people are still missing.



Rescue teams are working to locate the missing, despite the difficult conditions and damage caused by the ongoing strikes.



The death toll and injuries continue to rise as the Israeli bombardment intensifies, following Israeli attacks on several villages and towns in Lebanon, as tensions continue to rise.