Biden, Macron call for temporary ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon border

Lebanon News
2024-09-25 | 22:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden, Macron call for temporary ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon border
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Biden, Macron call for temporary ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon border
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement Thursday urging a temporary ceasefire on the Israel-Lebanon border to allow civilians to return to their homes and prevent a wider conflict.
 
"The exchange of fire since October 7, and in particular over the past two weeks, threatens a much broader conflict and harm to civilians," the statement read.
 
"It is time for a settlement on the Israel-Lebanon border that ensures safety and security."
 
Biden and Macron said they have been working closely on diplomatic efforts to halt the violence and give diplomacy a chance to avoid further escalations.
 
The joint call for a ceasefire has been endorsed by the United States, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.
 
"We call for broad endorsement and for the immediate support of the governments of Israel and Lebanon," the statement said.
 
The leaders emphasized that their goal is to provide time for a diplomatic resolution and prevent further harm to civilians caught in the crossfire.
 

Lebanon News

Macron

temporary

ceasefire

Israel-Lebanon

border

LBCI Next
US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border
France to send foreign minister to Lebanon in bid to stop the war: Macron
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
22:31

US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-24

UK PM Starmer renews call for de-escalation on Lebanon-Israel border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-22

EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24

Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:13

Israeli airstrike on Younine kills nine, injures 11: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:31

US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border

LBCI
World News
15:46

France to send foreign minister to Lebanon in bid to stop the war: Macron

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,247; over 150,000 displaced: Minister

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Jean Abboud: All airlines suspended flights to Beirut airport; MEA plays major role in facilitating travel for Lebanese

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-24

Syrian air defenses intercept suspected Israeli missiles in Tartus‎: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
09:24

Israel army says hits 60 Hezbollah intel targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
22:31

US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Israeli Army Radio: Israeli army attack town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, for the first time

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:24

Biden, Macron call for temporary ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

Airstrike hits village of Maaysrah in Ftouh Kesrouane (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Jean Abboud: All airlines suspended flights to Beirut airport; MEA plays major role in facilitating travel for Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah targets Sheikh Mohammed Amro, head of Hezbollah in Mount Lebanon and North

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,247; over 150,000 displaced: Minister

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More