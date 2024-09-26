Biden, Macron call for temporary ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon border

U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement Thursday urging a temporary ceasefire on the Israel-Lebanon border to allow civilians to return to their homes and prevent a wider conflict.

"The exchange of fire since October 7, and in particular over the past two weeks, threatens a much broader conflict and harm to civilians," the statement read.

"It is time for a settlement on the Israel-Lebanon border that ensures safety and security."

Biden and Macron said they have been working closely on diplomatic efforts to halt the violence and give diplomacy a chance to avoid further escalations.

The joint call for a ceasefire has been endorsed by the United States, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

"We call for broad endorsement and for the immediate support of the governments of Israel and Lebanon," the statement said.

The leaders emphasized that their goal is to provide time for a diplomatic resolution and prevent further harm to civilians caught in the crossfire.