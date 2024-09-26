News
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Israeli, Hezbollah, and Hamas positions stall US ceasefire proposal
Lebanon News
2024-09-26 | 05:26
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Israeli, Hezbollah, and Hamas positions stall US ceasefire proposal
An Arab diplomatic source informed LBCI that ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah have encountered significant roadblocks.
According to the source, the Israeli representative clearly stated that the current process would not halt and expressed dissatisfaction with the American proposal, citing numerous concerns.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah, which has been involved in the mediation, has also provided vague responses. Hezbollah’s stance appears to be contingent on reaching an agreement with Hamas, which, in turn, has rejected the proposal as it does not include any commitment to a final ceasefire.
A meeting is expected to take place soon, involving officials from American, French, Qatari, and Egyptian intelligence, to discuss possible amendments to the proposal in hopes of finding a resolution.
Lebanon News
diplomatic
source
LBCI:
Israeli,
Hezbollah,
Hamas
positions
stall
ceasefire
proposal
