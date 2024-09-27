UK PM Starmer calls for Lebanon ceasefire

Lebanon News
2024-09-27 | 00:07
High views
UK PM Starmer calls for Lebanon ceasefire
UK PM Starmer calls for Lebanon ceasefire

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Thursday for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon to create space for diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

"I call on Israel and Hezbollah to stop the violence, step back from the brink. We need to see an immediate ceasefire to provide space for a diplomatic settlement," he said in his first speech at the UN General Assembly.

AFP

