PM Mikati engages in diplomatic meetings in New York to address Israeli aggression and seek support for Lebanon

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati continued his intensive diplomatic meetings in New York as part of efforts to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon.



In this context, the Prime Minister held a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, where they discussed the importance of implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and the role of the international forces operating in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL in maintaining stability.



The Prime Minister requested emergency support from United Nations humanitarian organizations to assist Lebanon during this critical phase.



He also met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who noted that she discussed the serious situation in southern Lebanon and its impact on civilians with Prime Minister Mikati.



She stated, "We need an immediate ceasefire to allow for a diplomatic solution that aligns with United Nations resolutions."



She added, "We will continue to support the Lebanese people affected by the conflict."



The Prime Minister met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barot to discuss ongoing French efforts to achieve a ceasefire.



He emphasized that "we can still avoid war, and it is unacceptable for civilians to be harmed." He also revealed that he will visit Lebanon to continue the discussions.



The Prime Minister also met with Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi.



He thanked the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for its support of Lebanon and its continued assistance on all fronts.