Civil Defense reveals latest developments in search and rescue operations at Israeli airstrike sites

Search, rescue, and field survey operations have begun at the site of the Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential building in the southern town of Chebaa at 3 a.m.



So far, civil defense teams have recovered the bodies of six people and rescued three injured individuals, who were transported to hospitals in cooperation with other emergency services.



Efforts to locate all missing persons continue at the site of the airstrike.



Additionally, specialized search and rescue teams from the Civil Defense Directorate managed to recover the body of a female victim at 10 a.m. on Friday from the site of the Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential building in the popular housing area of Tyre Thursday afternoon.



During the ongoing search operations, teams recovered the body of a second female victim, who was identified as the daughter of the first victim.



In the town of Jwaya, an Israeli airstrike struck a residential building at 2 a.m. Civil defense teams quickly responded to extinguish a fire that erupted in the collapsed structure.



Simultaneously, specialized search and rescue teams from the General Directorate of Civil Defense, in collaboration with other agencies, worked to locate a missing person on the first floor, utilizing floodlights to continue their search overnight.



By 7 a.m., the body of a victim was found and was transported to the hospital with the assistance of other emergency services.



In the Bekaa town of al-Karak, where an Israeli airstrike targeted a residential building at 12:30 a.m. last Wednesday, search and rescue operations have concluded at the site of the strike after the body of a missing woman was recovered.



She was transported to the Elias Hrawi Government Hospital.



The total count from the Civil Defense operations has reached 14 killed and 6 injured, who were transferred to local hospitals with the assistance of other agencies.