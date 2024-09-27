IRGC Commander: Hezbollah will emerge victorious, adding failure to enemy plans

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Hossein Salami declared Friday that Hezbollah will achieve victory in its current confrontation, bringing further disappointment to the plans of its adversaries.



In a recent statement, Salami expressed confidence in Hezbollah's strength, stating that the group will "emerge victorious" and "add another failure to the enemy's strategies."



His remarks come amidst the ongoing Israeli attacks on several villages and towns in Lebanon.