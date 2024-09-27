Lebanese PM Mikati to return to Beirut amid Israeli assault, ends UN meetings

The media office of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced that, in light of recent developments in Lebanon following the Israeli assault on the southern suburbs of Beirut, he has decided to end his meetings in New York during the United Nations General Assembly and return to Beirut.



The office noted in a statement that Mikati has decided to keep government meetings open and that the Cabinet will hold an emergency meeting upon his return.



The media office also denied circulating rumors on WhatsApp groups and some social media platforms suggesting that the Prime Minister had called on the army and security forces to declare a state of maximum alert.



The office stated that this news is false and falls under the category of rumors.