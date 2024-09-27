Lebanese PM Mikati to return to Beirut amid Israeli assault, ends UN meetings

Lebanon News
2024-09-27 | 15:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese PM Mikati to return to Beirut amid Israeli assault, ends UN meetings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese PM Mikati to return to Beirut amid Israeli assault, ends UN meetings

The media office of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced that, in light of recent developments in Lebanon following the Israeli assault on the southern suburbs of Beirut, he has decided to end his meetings in New York during the United Nations General Assembly and return to Beirut.

The office noted in a statement that Mikati has decided to keep government meetings open and that the Cabinet will hold an emergency meeting upon his return.

The media office also denied circulating rumors on WhatsApp groups and some social media platforms suggesting that the Prime Minister had called on the army and security forces to declare a state of maximum alert.

The office stated that this news is false and falls under the category of rumors.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Israel

Beirut

LBCI Next
Social Affairs Minister Hajjar announces $3 million cash aid for Lebanon's poorest families
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Kiryat Ata settlement with Fadi 1 rockets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli Army Radio: Israeli army attack town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, for the first time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24

Le Drian in Beirut: French Envoy's visit yields no new initiatives amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-10

Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
18:21

Iran foreign minister denounces US 'complicity' in Israel strikes

LBCI
World News
17:59

Biden ready to 'adjust' US forces in Mideast amid tensions: White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:42

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Israeli army says to strike three south Beirut buildings 'in short while'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Lebanon's Environment Minister: Displacement surges, situation may eclipse 2006 July War

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-18

Lebanon's healing hands: A nation unites in crisis response

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-01

Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:23

Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:23

Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Israeli army spokesperson Adraee: ​Israeli army attacked the central command headquarters of Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
14:51

Israel decided on Nasrallah assassination attempt last Monday, Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:42

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Hezbollah: Claims concerning Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs 'are false'

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:01

Iranian Embassy in Lebanon: Israeli 'massacre' changes the rules of the game

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More