Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-27 | 20:13
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military spokesperson, issued an urgent alert on X warning residents in parts of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate immediately.
The alert specifically targets three locations:
- A building in Borj El Brajneh, located in front of Al-Amir School, along with surrounding buildings.
- Another building in Borj El Brajneh, where Rony Café operates, and neighboring structures.
- A site in the Hadath Beirut neighborhood, in front of Al-Bayan School and adjacent buildings.
Lebanon News
Israel
Military
Attacks
Evacuation
Warning
Beirut
Lebanon
Israeli reconnaissance and drone aircraft fly intensively over villages of Tyre and Bint Jbeil in south Lebanon
Previous
