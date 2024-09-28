Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military spokesperson, issued an urgent alert on X warning residents in parts of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate immediately.



The alert specifically targets three locations:



- A building in Borj El Brajneh, located in front of Al-Amir School, along with surrounding buildings.

- Another building in Borj El Brajneh, where Rony Café operates, and neighboring structures.

- A site in the Hadath Beirut neighborhood, in front of Al-Bayan School and adjacent buildings.