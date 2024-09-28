News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Who is Hassan Nasrallah: Hezbollah's secretary-general killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-28 | 07:51
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Who is Hassan Nasrallah: Hezbollah's secretary-general killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut
Lebanon's Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who Israel claimed on Saturday it has killed, has led Hezbollah through decades of conflict with Israel, overseeing its transformation into a military force with regional sway and becoming one of the most prominent Arab figures in generations - with Iranian backing.
His regional influence has been on display over nearly a year of conflict ignited by the Gaza war, as Hezbollah entered the fray by firing on Israel from southern Lebanon in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas, and Yemeni and Iraqi groups followed suit, operating under the umbrella of "The Axis of Resistance."
"We are facing a great battle," Nasrallah said in an Aug. 1 speech at the funeral of Hezbollah's top military commander, Fouad Shokor, who was killed in an Israeli strike on the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut.
Yet when thousands of Hezbollah members were injured and dozens killed when their communications devices exploded in an apparent Israeli attack last week, that battle began to turn against his group.
Responding to the attacks on Hezbollah's communications network in a Sept. 19 speech, Nasrallah vowed to punish Israel.
"This is a reckoning that will come, its nature, its size, how and where? This is certainly what we will keep to ourselves and in the narrowest circle even within ourselves," he said.
Recognized even by his enemies as a skilled orator, Nasrallah's speeches are followed by friend and foe alike.
Wearing the black turban of a Sayyed, or a descendent of the Prophet Mohammad, Nasrallah uses his addresses to rally Hezbollah's base but also to deliver carefully calibrated threats, often wagging his finger as he does so.
He became secretary general of Hezbollah in 1992, aged just 35, the public face of a once shadowy group founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982 to fight Israeli occupation forces.
Israel killed his predecessor, Sayyed Abbas al-Musawi, in a helicopter attack. Nasrallah led Hezbollah when its guerrillas finally drove Israeli forces from southern Lebanon in 2000, ending an 18-year occupation.
'DIVINE VICTORY'
Conflict with Israel has largely defined his leadership. He declared "Divine Victory" in 2006 after Hezbollah waged 34 days of war with Israel, winning the respect of many ordinary Arabs who had grown up watching Israel defeat their armies.
But he became an increasingly divisive figure in Lebanon and the wider Arab world as Hezbollah's area of operations widened to Syria and beyond.
While Nasrallah painted Hezbollah's engagement in Syria - where it fought in support of President Bashar al-Assad during the civil war - as a campaign against jihadists, critics accused the group of becoming part of a regional sectarian conflict.
In the years following the 2006 war, Nasrallah walked a tightrope over a new conflict with Israel, hoarding Iranian rockets in a carefully measured contest of threat and counter-threat.
The Gaza war, ignited by the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, prompted Hezbollah's worst conflict with Israel since 2006, costing the group hundreds of its fighters, including top commanders.
After years of entanglements elsewhere, the conflict put renewed focus on Hezbollah's historic struggle with Israel.
"We are here paying the price for our front of support for Gaza, and for the Palestinian people, and our adoption of the Palestinian cause," Nasrallah said in the Aug. 1 speech.
Nasrallah grew up in Beirut's impoverished Karantina district. His family hails from Bazouriyeh, a village in Lebanon's predominantly Shi'ite south, which today forms Hezbollah's political heartland.
He was part of a generation of young Lebanese Shi'ites whose political outlook was shaped by Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Before leading the group, he used to spend nights with frontline guerrillas fighting Israel's occupying army. His teenage son, Hadi, died in battle in 1997, a loss that gave him legitimacy among his core Shi'ite constituency in Lebanon.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hassan Nasrallah
Hezbollah
Israel
Beirut
Next
Hamas mourns Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, condemns the killing as 'cowardly terrorist act'
Israeli officials confirm killing of Quds Force commander Abbas Nilforoushan in Beirut attack
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:40
Iran’s Supreme Leader calls on Muslims to support Lebanon and Hezbollah against Israel
Lebanon News
06:40
Iran’s Supreme Leader calls on Muslims to support Lebanon and Hezbollah against Israel
0
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
0
Lebanon News
01:50
Israel army announces new strikes targeting Hezbollah in east Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:50
Israel army announces new strikes targeting Hezbollah in east Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
00:32
Israeli army continues strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, aims to avoid ground invasion
Lebanon News
00:32
Israeli army continues strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, aims to avoid ground invasion
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:10
Russia denounces Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah
World News
11:10
Russia denounces Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah
0
Middle East News
10:55
Iraq PM says Israel crossed 'all red lines' with Nasrallah's killing
Middle East News
10:55
Iraq PM says Israel crossed 'all red lines' with Nasrallah's killing
0
Lebanon News
10:39
In the numbers, Health Minister Firas Abiad details impact of Israeli strikes on Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:39
In the numbers, Health Minister Firas Abiad details impact of Israeli strikes on Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:31
Source close to Hezbollah says group's commander in south Lebanon was killed
Lebanon News
10:31
Source close to Hezbollah says group's commander in south Lebanon was killed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:32
Israeli army continues strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, aims to avoid ground invasion
Lebanon News
00:32
Israeli army continues strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, aims to avoid ground invasion
0
Middle East News
2024-08-29
Israeli Defense Minister calls for expanded war objectives, plans to discuss with PM Netanyahu
Middle East News
2024-08-29
Israeli Defense Minister calls for expanded war objectives, plans to discuss with PM Netanyahu
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-27
Hezbollah launches Fadi 1 rocket barrage at Ilaniya settlement in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-09-27
Hezbollah launches Fadi 1 rocket barrage at Ilaniya settlement in Israel
0
Middle East News
03:47
Iranian Foreign Ministry warns of consequences from international inaction on Israeli crimes
Middle East News
03:47
Iranian Foreign Ministry warns of consequences from international inaction on Israeli crimes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:50
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
00:50
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:41
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
Lebanon News
12:41
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
2
Lebanon News
16:23
Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs
Lebanon News
16:23
Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs
3
Lebanon News
07:33
Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
07:33
Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah
4
Lebanon News
20:13
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:13
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
6
Lebanon News
11:42
Israeli army spokesperson Adraee: Israeli army attacked the central command headquarters of Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:42
Israeli army spokesperson Adraee: Israeli army attacked the central command headquarters of Hezbollah
7
Lebanon News
05:47
Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:47
Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
17:42
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army
Lebanon News
17:42
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More