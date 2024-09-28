Source close to Hezbollah says group's commander in south Lebanon was killed

2024-09-28 | 10:31
Source close to Hezbollah says group&#39;s commander in south Lebanon was killed
Source close to Hezbollah says group's commander in south Lebanon was killed

A source close to Hezbollah said Saturday that the group's commander in south Lebanon, Ali Karaki, was killed in an Israeli strike a day earlier along with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

"The leader of Hezbollah's operations in south Lebanon, Ali Karaki, was killed in the Israeli strike along with Nasrallah," the source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media. 

Karaki had survived a strike targeting him earlier this week.
 
AFP
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Ali Karaki

LBCI Next
Israeli army continues strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, aims to avoid ground invasion
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

