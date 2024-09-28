A source close to Hezbollah said Saturday that the group's commander in south Lebanon, Ali Karaki, was killed in an Israeli strike a day earlier along with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.



"The leader of Hezbollah's operations in south Lebanon, Ali Karaki, was killed in the Israeli strike along with Nasrallah," the source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.



Karaki had survived a strike targeting him earlier this week.



AFP