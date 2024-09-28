New York Times cites Israeli official: Hezbollah capable of launching hundreds of rockets simultaneously at cities like Tel Aviv, Haifa

An Israeli official, cited by The New York Times, warned that Hezbollah has the capability to launch hundreds of rockets at once, targeting major Israeli cities such as Tel Aviv and Haifa.



The official emphasized that even a small number of rockets breaching Israel's air defenses would be enough to cause significant damage.



Additionally, U.S. officials told The New York Times that Israel would face great difficulty in destroying Hezbollah if it were to initiate a ground invasion into the group's stronghold in southern Lebanon, further complicating the already tense situation.