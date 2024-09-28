News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Chawareh Al Zill
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New York Times cites Israeli official: Hezbollah capable of launching hundreds of rockets simultaneously at cities like Tel Aviv, Haifa
Lebanon News
2024-09-28 | 16:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
New York Times cites Israeli official: Hezbollah capable of launching hundreds of rockets simultaneously at cities like Tel Aviv, Haifa
An Israeli official, cited by The New York Times, warned that Hezbollah has the capability to launch hundreds of rockets at once, targeting major Israeli cities such as Tel Aviv and Haifa.
The official emphasized that even a small number of rockets breaching Israel's air defenses would be enough to cause significant damage.
Additionally, U.S. officials told The New York Times that Israel would face great difficulty in destroying Hezbollah if it were to initiate a ground invasion into the group's stronghold in southern Lebanon, further complicating the already tense situation.
Lebanon News
New York Times
Israeli
Hezbollah
Rockets
Tel Aviv
Haifa
Next
Source close to Hezbollah says contact with Nasrallah 'lost' since Friday night
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-22
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-22
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
0
Middle East News
2024-09-27
Hezbollah bombards Safed with rockets; Israeli Army Radio reports damage to building
Middle East News
2024-09-27
Hezbollah bombards Safed with rockets; Israeli Army Radio reports damage to building
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli military targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon after rocket attack in Tel Aviv, spokesperson says
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli military targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon after rocket attack in Tel Aviv, spokesperson says
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military base with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military base with Fadi 1 rockets
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:51
Canada pledges CAD 10 million in humanitarian aid to address civilian needs in Lebanon
Lebanon News
17:51
Canada pledges CAD 10 million in humanitarian aid to address civilian needs in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
17:39
Israel Hayom: Israeli army announces targeting of Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:39
Israel Hayom: Israeli army announces targeting of Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
17:15
Renewed Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:15
Renewed Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
16:35
33 killed, 195 wounded due to intense Israeli attacks on various Lebanese regions: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
16:35
33 killed, 195 wounded due to intense Israeli attacks on various Lebanese regions: Health Ministry
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:10
Russia denounces Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah
World News
11:10
Russia denounces Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah
0
Middle East News
08:38
Iran says Hezbollah leader's 'path to continue' despite his killing
Middle East News
08:38
Iran says Hezbollah leader's 'path to continue' despite his killing
0
Lebanon News
07:36
Israeli officials confirm killing of Quds Force commander Abbas Nilforoushan in Beirut attack
Lebanon News
07:36
Israeli officials confirm killing of Quds Force commander Abbas Nilforoushan in Beirut attack
0
Middle East News
08:15
Hamas mourns Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, condemns the killing as 'cowardly terrorist act'
Middle East News
08:15
Hamas mourns Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, condemns the killing as 'cowardly terrorist act'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:50
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
00:50
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:33
Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
07:33
Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah
2
Lebanon News
20:13
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:13
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
4
Lebanon News
08:55
Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio
Lebanon News
08:55
Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio
5
Lebanon News
12:30
Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
12:30
Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
05:47
Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:47
Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
13:41
Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman
Lebanon News
13:41
Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More